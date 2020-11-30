StockMarketWire.com - Pet products and veterinary group Pets at Home said it had acquired veterinary telemedicine company The Vet Connection for £15 million.
The Vet Connection (TVC) was founded in 2002 and provided round-the-clock veterinary telehealth advice, triage and ancillary services.
It achieved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the year to April 2020 of £0.7 million.
'The acquisition of TVC marks an important next step in the development of our digital capabilities providing trusted advice and even more convenient pet care services,' chief executive Peter Pritchard said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
