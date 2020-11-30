StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods giant Unilever said it had completed the unification of its British and Dutch businesses into a single UK-based parent company.
Unilever said it would now trade with one market capitalisation, one class of shares and one global pool of liquidity, whilst also maintaining listings on the Amsterdam, London and New York stock exchanges.
'This is an important day for Unilever and we would like to thank our shareholders for their strong support of our unification proposals, which give us greater flexibility for strategic portfolio change, remove complexity and further improve governance,' chairman Nils Andersen said.
'There will be no change to the operations, locations, activities or staffing levels in either The Netherlands or the UK as a result of unification.'
'The headquarters of Unilever's foods and refreshment division will continue to be based in Rotterdam and the home care and beauty and personal care divisions will continue to be headquartered in the UK.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: