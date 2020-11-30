StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Lloyds said Charlie Nunn was to be appointed to the role of chief executive officer.
Nunn was currently CEO of wealth and personal banking at HSBC.
Since joining HSBC in 2011, Nunn had held a range of leadership positions including chief operating officer of retail banking and wealth management, head of wealth management and digital, and CEO of retail banking and wealth management, assuming his current role in February 2018, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
