StockMarketWire.com - Inhaler maker Vectura said it had signed a global out-licence and development agreement with Kinaset Therapeutics for an inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for the prevention and treatment of severe asthma.
Vectura said pan-JAK inhibitors were mainly used for the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions associated with an overactive immune response.
Its pan-JAK inhibitor, VR588, was previously developed by Vectura as part of a former speciality pharma pipeline.
The company said the new agreement provided it was an opportunity to realise value from its historical research and investment in VR588.
Kinaset's lead development programme would be an inhaled product for severe asthma delivered through a dry powder device.
Vectura would provide fee-for-service development expertise to formulate the product to support phase-one studies, and ultimately through to commercialisation.
Vectura would grant a license to Kinaset to develop and commercialise VR588, in return for development and sales milestones, and future royalties.
It added that Kinaset may pursue VR588 products in other indications and Vectura would be entitled to milestones and royalties on future products.
'We look forward to working closely with Kinaset to support their development of this product, with the potential to bring a new treatment option to asthma patients in the future,' chief executive Will Downie said.
'This agreement is in line with our CDMO strategy to leverage our deep expertise, built through years of research in inhaled drug development, to help customers bring new inhaled therapies to market.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
