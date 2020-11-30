StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining maintained its annual output guidance despite halting operations at its San Jose mine in Argentina after a surge in Covid-19 infections in the Santa Cruz province forced various mines into temporary lockdown.
The company's San Jose operation had been mandated to halt operations and was currently undertaking a deep-clean of the site's facilities and equipment.
Subject to permission from the authorities, Hochschild was expecting to restart limited operations on 4 December 2020, the company said.
The stoppage was not expected to affect the company's revised full year guidance of between 280,000-to-290,000 gold equivalent ounces or 24.0-25.0 million silver equivalent ounces.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
