StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said it had won a $3 million with 'one of the world's largest telecommunications companies' to migrate one of its on-premises data lakes to Microsoft Azure.
'As a key partner of Microsoft, the customer chose to offset the purchase through its ongoing expenditure commitment to Azure,' WANdisco said.
The majority of the contract value would be recognized in 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
