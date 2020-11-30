StockMarketWire.com - Challenger law firm Keystone Law lifted its guidance on performance following an ongoing recovery across its business.
The company said it now expected to deliver profits for the year comfortably ahead of current market expectations.
During the second half of the year to date, Keystone had continued to 'see recovery across all areas of its business with like for like performance having now returned to very near pre-COVID levels,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
