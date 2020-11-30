StockMarketWire.com - Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds said it had completed the acquisition of Sekaka Diamonds.
Sekaka held three prospecting licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, PL169/2019, PL058/2007 and PL224/2007, which included the high grade KX36 kimberlite pipe.
The acquisition paved the way to 'explore commercial development options for KX36 and begin to evaluate the extensive database in conjunction with ours to discover more kimberlites in prime diamond real estate,' the company said.
'The first deferred consideration cash payment of US$150,000 will be payable on 27th November 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: