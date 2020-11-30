StockMarketWire.com - Self-invested pension plan provider Curtis Banks said it would be lifting its annual administration fees paid on the mid and full SIPPs starting from 1 February 2021.
The move followed a review of the business model and the company said it would support its decision to achieve a 'better balance between fee income and interest income.'
Performance since its interim results remained in line with market expectations, it added.
At 8:13am: [LON:CBP] Curtis Banks Group Plc share price was 0p at 196p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
