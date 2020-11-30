StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Draper Esprit reported a rise in net assets following significant realisations during the first half of the year.
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2020, net assets increased by 8% to £715m from £660m seen at the end of March.
Cash realisations were £106m, up from £23m seen in March, while gross portfolio value was £702m, roughly in line with the £703m seen in March.
Post-period end, the company said it had deployed about £18m including its investment into PrimaryBid.
Draper Esprit PLC share price was 634p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
