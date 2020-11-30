StockMarketWire.com - Independent stockbroking and investment company Fiske narrowed its losses in the first half of the year thanks to an uptick in revenue, underpinned by stronger commissions.
For the year ended 31 May 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £127,000 from £381,000 year-on-year as revenue rose 17% to £5.4 million.
The Covid-19 lockdown had not had much of an impact on its business, the company said.
'After an increase in revenues in the first half, they continued to grow in the second half of the year. This was assisted by strong commission revenue during a period of market volatility in the last quarter of our year, which coincided with the start of the Covid-19 lockdown,' it added.
The new financial year had begun with business levels in line with the previous year just reported, the company said.
