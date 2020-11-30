StockMarketWire.com - City of London narrowed its first-half losses as revenue was bolstered by stronger growth in its Milton Homes business.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.7 million from £3.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £5.4 million from £3.2 million.
Milton Homes, the company's equity release provider, saw revenue rise to £3.9 million from £1.4 million.
'(T)he Group is well-placed to achieve its strategic objective of Recognise being granted a full UK banking licence in the first half of 2021,' the company said.
