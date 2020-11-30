StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said initial assay results at the Big One deposit in Queensland, Australia, had verified oxide-sulphide, shallow copper mineralisation, up to 4.14% of copper.
The presence of shallow copper mineralisation augments previously recorded intercepts up to 28.4%, the company said. This was a 'highly encouraging start to the company's maiden drilling campaign at the Big One deposit, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said assay results for the full seven drill-holes completed were being finalised and expected to be returned shortly.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
