StockMarketWire.com - Sportech has confirmed it is in talks with Betmakers Technology Group over the sale of its Global Tote business.
This is in response to media reports regarding these talks which place a total cash consideration of £31 million on the division.
Sportech has confirmed it will continue to review all options and added 'there can be no certainty that the sale of the Global Tote business will proceed or the terms upon which any such sale would take place.'
The Global Tote division would comprise Sportech's Venues, Lottery and Bump 50:50 businesses.
At 1:05pm: [LON:SPO] Sportech PLC share price was 0p at 26.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
