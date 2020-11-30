StockMarketWire.com - FastForward Innovations CEO Ed McDermott is joining the board of portfolio firm Leap Gaming as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
McDermott has joined Leap as it is currently exploring plans to list sometime in 2021.
He will retain his role as CEO of FastForward.
Elsewhere Lorne Abony, former chairman of FastForward, will remain as a board observer of Leap.
At 1:09pm: [LON:FFWD] Fastforward Innovations Ltd share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: