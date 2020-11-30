StockMarketWire.com - K3 Capital Group has entered into a acquisition consultancy joint-venture with a head hunter it used during its acquisition strategy this year.
The professional services firm has created Market Mapping Limited with head hunter Stephen Crossley who has assisted K3 throughout 2020.
This business will provide corporate recruitment services for UK, overseas and private equity companies looking to make off-market acquisitions in the UK SME market.
Under the terms of the agreement K3 will own 40% of Market Mapping's issued share capital with an option to acquire the remaining 60% on 31 May 2024.
At 1:17pm: (LON:K3C) K3 Capital Group Plc share price was 0p at 168p
