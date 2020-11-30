StockMarketWire.com - Wishbone Gold has found initial gold and copper traces in an exploration of its White Mountains project in Queensland, Australia.
The AIM-listed miner made the discovery using Australian exploration consultants Terra Search.
As a result Wishbone Gold is preparing a drilling programme on this site.
At 1:25pm:
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
[LON:WSBN] Wishbone Gold PLC share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: