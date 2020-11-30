StockMarketWire.com - NetScientific subsidiary EMV Capital has made a £1.28 million investment in SageTech Medical Equipment.
As part of this investment NetScientific chairman John Clarkson will join the board of SageTech.
This transaction increases assets under advisory by EMV Capital by a further £1.06 million.
SageTech has developed a waste management solution in human and veterinary healthcare using patented technology to capture used anaesthetic gas, to provide greater flexibility for hospitals and to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.
SageTech's offering can help to increase hospital ICU and operating theatre capacity, by installing SageTech's flexible, low-capex and modular system, to allow the delivery of anaesthetic gas to more patients.
