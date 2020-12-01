CA
02/12/2020 13:30 labour productivity
04/12/2020 13:30 international merchandise trade
04/12/2020 13:30 labour force survey
07/12/2020 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
02/12/2020 07:30 CPI
CN
03/12/2020 03:15 services PMI
06/12/2020 17:30 foreign exchange reserves
06/12/2020 17:30 trade data
DE
03/12/2020 08:55 services PMI
04/12/2020 07:00 manufacturing turnover
04/12/2020 07:00 manufacturing orders
07/12/2020 07:00 industrial production index
ES
02/12/2020 08:00 unemployment
03/12/2020 08:15 services PMI
EU
02/12/2020 10:00 unemployment
02/12/2020 10:00 PPI
03/12/2020 09:00 services PMI
03/12/2020 10:00 retail trade
FR
03/12/2020 08:50 services PMI
IE
02/12/2020 11:00 unemployment
03/12/2020 01:01 services PMI
04/12/2020 11:00 GDP
04/12/2020 11:00 balance of payments
07/12/2020 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
02/12/2020 09:00 unemployment
03/12/2020 08:45 services PMI
04/12/2020 09:00 retail sales
JP
02/12/2020 05:00 consumer confidence
03/12/2020 00:30 services PMI
04/12/2020 02:00 imported vehicle sales
06/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 20 days of month
07/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
02/12/2020 00:01 shop price index
02/12/2020 09:30 Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
03/12/2020 09:30 services PMI
04/12/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor
04/12/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
07/12/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index
US
02/12/2020 13:15 ADP national employment report
02/12/2020 19:00 Fed's Beige Book
03/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
03/12/2020 14:45 services PMI
03/12/2020 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
03/12/2020 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
04/12/2020 13:30 jobs report for November
04/12/2020 13:30 international trade in goods & services
07/12/2020 20:00 consumer credit
