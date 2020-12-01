StockMarketWire.com -

CA

01/12/2020 13:30 GDP
01/12/2020 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/12/2020 06:45 GDP
01/12/2020 08:30 procure.ch PMI


CN

01/12/2020 03:15 manufacturing PMI


DE

01/12/2020 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 08:55 labour market statistics


ES

01/12/2020 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/12/2020 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation


FR

01/12/2020 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/12/2020 01:01 manufacturing PMI


IT

01/12/2020 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 09:00 GDP


JP

01/12/2020 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 05:00 auto sales


UK

01/12/2020 09:30 manufacturing PMI


US

01/12/2020 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI

