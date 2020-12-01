CA
01/12/2020 13:30 GDP
01/12/2020 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
01/12/2020 06:45 GDP
01/12/2020 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
01/12/2020 03:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
01/12/2020 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 08:55 labour market statistics
ES
01/12/2020 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
01/12/2020 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation
FR
01/12/2020 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
01/12/2020 01:01 manufacturing PMI
IT
01/12/2020 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 09:00 GDP
JP
01/12/2020 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 05:00 auto sales
UK
01/12/2020 09:30 manufacturing PMI
US
01/12/2020 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/12/2020 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com