StockMarketWire.com - Food and drink ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle said it had acquired stevia business Sweet Green Fields, for an undisclosed sum.
Sweet Green Fields revenue for the year ending 31 December was expected to be around $50 million, including revenue for products Tate & Lyle currently sold as a distribution agent.
Tate & Lyle began a partnership with Sweet Green Fields in 2017, becoming the exclusive global distributor, and then acquired a 15% equity holding in the company in 2018.
The company said stevia was one of the fastest growing low-calorie sweeteners used globally, particularly in beverages, dairy and snacks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
