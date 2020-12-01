StockMarketWire.com - Broadband services supplier Bigblu Broadband said it expected to report higher revenue and earnings this year, in line with its expectations.
For the 12-month period ended 30 November 2020, revenue approximately £27 million, up from £26 million on a like-for-like basis year-on-year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amotisation were expected to about £6 million, up from £5 million.
As at 30 November 2020, total customers were around 65,000.
'The board continues to have confidence that the continued organic growth and balance sheet strength allied with the actions taken during the period in addition to the underlying improvements in cash generation will enable the Group to make further progress in the year ahead,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: