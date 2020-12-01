StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Asimilar said it conditionally subscribed for 20 million new shares in Dev Clever at a price of 10 pence a share.
Asimilar currently had a 4.2% stake in Dev Clever, which on completion of the subscription, would rise to over 8.1%.
The issue of the subscription shares was conditional upon either, the publication by the company of a prospectus approved by the FCA no later than 25 January 2021 or the issue and admission of the subscription shares in respect of the second tranche being exempt from the requirement for publication by Dev Clever of a prospectus, the company said.
Asimilar's subsidiary Intrinsic Capital (Jersey) Limited, or ICJL, had the right to subscribe for up to a further 60 million - 20 million shares on or before 28 February 2021 and 40 million shares on or before 30 June 202 - new shares in Dev Clever at 10 pence per share.
At 8:23am:
[LON:ASLR] share price was 0p at 23p
[LON:DEV] share price was 0p at 7.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: