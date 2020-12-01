StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Brooks Macdonald said it had completed the acquisition of Lloyds Bank International's Channel Islands wealth management and funds business after it received all necessary regulatory permissions, and met other conditions.
'The move continues the reinvigoration of International under Andrew Shepherd and his team, bringing benefits from greater scale, new capabilities and expanded distribution reach,' the company said.
The acquisition was initially announced on 24 June 2020.
At 8:27am: [LON:BRK] Brooks Macdonald Group PLC share price was 0p at 1650p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
