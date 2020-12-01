StockMarketWire.com - Gold producer Scotgold Resources said the first gold had been poured at its Cononish gold and silver mine in the Scottish Grampian Mountains area.
The company said it looked forward to ramping up production at Cononish to design level early in the New Year.
At 9:01am: [LON:SGZ] Scotgold Resources Ltd share price was 0p at 116.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
