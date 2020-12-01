StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group Breedon said its plan to sell 14 sites to Tillicoultry Quarries to address concerns raised by the competition and markets authority relating to its takeover of certain asset from Cemex had been accepted.
'We now expect the disposal of certain assets to Tillicoultry Quarries Limited to complete shortly,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was 0p at 80.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: