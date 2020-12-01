StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology solutions company Eqtec said Jeffrey Vander Linden gad as chief operating officer.
Jeffery would also be appointed to the board as Strategy & Operations Director.
'The newly defined role will focus on establishing project execution and business management disciplines, growing EQTEC's partner ecosystem and strengthening EQTEC's operational platform to scale its business through 2021 and beyond,' the company said.
At 9:35am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 0.51p
