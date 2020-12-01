StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Wishbone Gold has applied for a new exploration licence to the South and West of its Wishbone licences in northern Queensland, Australia, which will increase the land tenure in the region to 208 km2.
The new exploration licence application, covering 19 full blocks, has been accepted by the Queensland Government Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, with the new tenement designated as EPMA 'Wishbone 6'.
It said the new tenement covers an area of 61.2 km2 and is located 15 km north-west of the Ravenswood Gold Mine, which was recently sold by Resolute Mining in a deal worth AUD$300 million.
Chairman Richard Poulden said: 'This is a strategic extension to the southern end of the Wishbone II EPM which our consultants believe should be incorporated in our exploration program.
'The EPM should be fully granted by the end of the first quarter 2021 and that is when exploration can begin.'
At 1:34pm: [LON:WSBN] Wishbone Gold PLC share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
