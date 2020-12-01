StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources has announced that its associated company Moydow has commenced drilling at its Paimasa Project in Nigeria through Moydow's joint venture company Gurara.
An initial programme of 300m diamond and 1250m reverse circulation drilling is planned at the Paimasa Project.
Panthera managing director Mark Bolton said: 'The commencement of drilling in Nigeria represents another important milestone as the company continues to gain momentum after a prolonged hiatus in our field programmes.
'Moydow has early mover status in Nigeria where very little systematic, modern exploration has been previously undertaken and it is exciting to be drilling in an area with no historical drilling recorded.'
