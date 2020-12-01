StockMarketWire.com - Private client services provider JTC has announced that chief executive Nigel Le Quesne will be appointed as a non-executive director of Brooks Macdonald International Investment Funds, formerly Lloyds Investment Funds, and the Brooks Macdonald Multi Strategy Fund, formerly the Lloyds Multi Strategy Fund, with effect from 1 December 2020.
It said that Le Quesne's appointment as a non-executive director of the funds follows JTC having been appointed to provide fund administration and registrar services to Brooks Macdonald International.
It comes after the latter's announcement on 24 June 2020 that it was to acquire the Channel Islands funds and wealth management business of Lloyds Bank International.
At 3:03pm: [LON:JTC] Jtc PLC share price was 0p at 588p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
