Interim Result
03/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
03/12/2020 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
03/12/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
03/12/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
04/12/2020 Stenprop Limited (STP)
07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
07/12/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
07/12/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)
07/12/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)
08/12/2020 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
08/12/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
08/12/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
08/12/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
08/12/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
08/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
08/12/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
09/12/2020 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
09/12/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
09/12/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
10/12/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
10/12/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
10/12/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
10/12/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
Final Result
03/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
03/12/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
03/12/2020 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
08/12/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
08/12/2020 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
08/12/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
09/12/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
09/12/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
10/12/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/12/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
10/12/2020 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
10/12/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
AGM / EGM
03/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
03/12/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
03/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
03/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
03/12/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
03/12/2020 Gunsynd PLC (GUN)
03/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
03/12/2020 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
03/12/2020 Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p (KWG)
03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
03/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)
03/12/2020 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
03/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
03/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
04/12/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
04/12/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
04/12/2020 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)
04/12/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
04/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
04/12/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
04/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
04/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
04/12/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
04/12/2020 Ceiba Investments Limited (CBA)
04/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
07/12/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
07/12/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
07/12/2020 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
07/12/2020 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)
07/12/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
07/12/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
07/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
08/12/2020 Worsley Investors Limited (WINV)
08/12/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
08/12/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
08/12/2020 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
08/12/2020 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
08/12/2020 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
08/12/2020 Auctus Growth Plc (AUCT)
08/12/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
08/12/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
08/12/2020 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
08/12/2020 Kkv Secured Loan Fund Limited (KKVL)
09/12/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
09/12/2020 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
09/12/2020 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2020 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)
09/12/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
09/12/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
09/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
10/12/2020 Upland Resources Limited (UPL)
10/12/2020 Amur Minerals Corporation (AMC)
10/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
10/12/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
10/12/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
10/12/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
10/12/2020 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
10/12/2020 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
10/12/2020 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)
10/12/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
10/12/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
10/12/2020 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
Trading Statement
08/12/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)
08/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
09/12/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
09/12/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
09/12/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
10/12/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
Ex-Dividend
03/12/2020 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
03/12/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
03/12/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
03/12/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
03/12/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
03/12/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
03/12/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/12/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
03/12/2020 Record PLC (REC)
03/12/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
03/12/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
03/12/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
03/12/2020 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
03/12/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/12/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
03/12/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
03/12/2020 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
03/12/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
03/12/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
03/12/2020 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
03/12/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
03/12/2020 Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI)
03/12/2020 Alternative Credit Investments PLC (ACI)
03/12/2020 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
03/12/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
03/12/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
03/12/2020 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
03/12/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
03/12/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
03/12/2020 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
03/12/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
03/12/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
04/12/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
08/12/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
08/12/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
10/12/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com