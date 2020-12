CA

04/12/2020 13:30 labour force survey

04/12/2020 13:30 international merchandise trade

07/12/2020 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index



CH

08/12/2020 06:45 unemployment



CN

03/12/2020 03:15 services PMI

06/12/2020 17:30 trade data

06/12/2020 17:30 foreign exchange reserves



DE

03/12/2020 08:55 services PMI

04/12/2020 07:00 manufacturing turnover

04/12/2020 07:00 manufacturing orders

07/12/2020 07:00 industrial production index

08/12/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment



ES

03/12/2020 08:15 services PMI



EU

03/12/2020 09:00 services PMI

03/12/2020 10:00 retail trade

08/12/2020 10:00 GDP



FR

03/12/2020 08:50 services PMI

08/12/2020 07:45 balance of payments

08/12/2020 07:45 foreign trade

08/12/2020 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators



IE

03/12/2020 01:01 services PMI

04/12/2020 11:00 GDP

04/12/2020 11:00 balance of payments

07/12/2020 11:00 industrial production and turnover



IT

03/12/2020 08:45 services PMI

04/12/2020 09:00 retail sales



JP

03/12/2020 00:30 services PMI

04/12/2020 02:00 imported vehicle sales

06/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 20 days of month

07/12/2020 05:00 indexes of business conditions

07/12/2020 23:30 household spending

07/12/2020 23:50 balance of payments

07/12/2020 23:50 quarterly external debt & international investment position

07/12/2020 23:50 bank lending

07/12/2020 23:50 2nd preliminary quarterly GDP estimates

08/12/2020 05:00 economy watchers survey



UK

03/12/2020 09:30 services PMI

04/12/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium footfall monitor

04/12/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI

07/12/2020 08:30 Halifax house price index

08/12/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor



US

03/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report

03/12/2020 14:45 services PMI

03/12/2020 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI

03/12/2020 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index

04/12/2020 13:30 jobs report for November

04/12/2020 13:30 international trade in goods & services

07/12/2020 20:00 consumer credit

08/12/2020 13:30 revised productivity & costs

08/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin



