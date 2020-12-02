StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it carried 85% less passengers during the month of November as the pandemic continued to crunch demand for travel.
Passenger volumes in November amounted to 456,487, down from 2,974,812 in November 2019.
Flying capacity dropped 79% and the company's load factor shrank by around 25 percentage points to 68.2%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
