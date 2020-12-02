StockMarketWire.com - GardaWorld upped its takeover offer for G4S to 235 pence a share from 190p.
The terms of the improved offer valued G4S at approximately £3.68 billion.
'We urge shareholders to accept our Final Offer, doing so in the knowledge that G4S's customers, employees, pension scheme members and the wider public will finally get the excellent service, invigorating working culture and safe pension benefits they deserve,' Gardaworld said.
G4S shareholders would have until 1pm London time on 16 December to accept the offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
