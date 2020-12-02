StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security group NCC said it expected its full-year adjusted operating earnings to be around the upper end of market expectations.
The market consensus range for adjusted earnings before interest and tax was currently £24.5 million to £33.3 million.
First-half trading -- in the six months through November -- had remained resilient, with revenue expected to slightly higher year-on-year.
'Achieving revenue growth in the first six months of the year is a tribute to the inspirational work and dedication shown by my NCC colleagues across the world,' chief executive Adam Palser said.
'We are proud to have continued delivering exceptional work for our clients despite the logistical challenges of Covid-19 restrictions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
