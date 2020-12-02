StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had notched first deliveries of its porcine tendon product, with additional shipments expected in early 2021.
The product, called OrthoPure was a decellularized porcine tendon and received CE Mark approval in June 2020 for the reconstruction of knee ligaments.
Tissue Regenix had in August announced its first distribution agreement, focused on the UK market, with a speciality supplier of orthopaedic and biologic products.
'The group has since targeted key European markets including securing an additional distribution partner in Poland,' it said.
'The group is currently engaged in a number of discussions with potential partners in other geographies.'
