StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper said it had New York-based EAS Advisors as a US corporate adviser to assist it in the financing strategy for its Empire mine in Idaho.
EAS was a boutique global advisory firm focused on helping early stage mining and industrial groups access US and international financial markets and institutional capital.
The company said it had been appointed to provide corporate advisory and capital market services with a view to assisting the company build its investor profile in the US over the coming months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
