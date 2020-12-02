StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin said it awarded Capital Drilling, a subsidiary of Capital, with a four-year contract to carry out waste stripping in the open pit at its Sukari mine in Egypt. The company also extended its existing drilling contract with Capital Drilling at the mine.
Under the capital waste mining contract, starting January 2021, Capital Drilling (Egypt) would complete a 120Mt open pit waste stripping at Sukari gold mine, providing load, haul and ancillary services.
The company also extended its existing capital drilling contract to 31 December 2024 from 30 September 2023, bringing total capital production rigs operating at Sukari to 24 and matching the term of the capital waste mining contract.
The capital waste contract was conditional on capital raising funds to purchase mining equipment in part via a public market equity placing, which required shareholder backing. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: