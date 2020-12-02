StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company and low-sodium salt group Salarius had launched its snack line on Amazon in North America.
The company had commenced sales of all four flavours on the e-commerce platform offering six count boxes of five-ounce size bags.
Salarius also was planning to introduce one-ounce bags on the platform to expand consumer purchase options, in January.
Its SaltMe! potato chips also were now available in all Central Market stores in the US and Canada.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
