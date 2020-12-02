StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Tern welcomed news that portfolio company FundamentalVR had won a further £0.4 million contract with 'one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies'.
The contract, won from an existing client, involved support training and adoption of its Ocular Gene Therapy product.
It covered ongoing repeat licences and support to continue the global rollout of the client's virtual reality training solution, built by FundamentalVR.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: