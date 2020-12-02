StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security software supplier Osirium Technologies said it had won a 'major' contract from a UK provider of telephone, broadband and mobile services.
The new customer had purchased an initial 36-month term enterprise license for the Osirium privileged access management platform.
'The board confirms that it now anticipates bookings being ahead of current market expectations for trading in the year to 31 December 2020,' Osrium added.
'The group expects to provide a further update in January 2021 consistent with previous years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
