StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gas producer Volga Gas said its output dropped 20% in November, due to plant maintenance and well work.
Production for the month fell to 2,945 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 3,680 barrels in October.
'This decrease was driven by the planned four-days gas processing plant maintenance and full month well 4VM shut-down pending for workover and pump's parts replacement,' Volga Gas said.
At 8:01am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was 0p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
