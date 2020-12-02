StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health welcomed the publication of a UK policy statement supporting the use of its oncology product.
The clinical commissioning urgent policy statement had been published by NHS England.
It recommended the routine availability of DPYD testing prior to the start of treatment with chemotherapeutic drug 5-Fluorouracil, to identify the risk of severe side effects.
'This statement supports the use of Yourgene's oncology product, Elucigene DPYD test, which is already routinely being used in Wales, as previously announced on 12 October 2020,' the company said.
'There are seven genomic testing hubs in the NHS and currently three out of the seven are using the Company's DPYD kits.'
At 8:43am: [LON:YGEN] share price was 0p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
