StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said it was 'confident' of delivering a 'very strong finish' to the year in line with its expectations following new contract wins.
The two contracts included a significant expansion of a celebrus CDP contract with a major US financial services organisation, and an extension of an existing celebrus CDP contract with a major UK bank, the company said.
The business wins added a further £3.5 million to revenue in the current financial year.
At 8:47am: (LON:D4T4) D4T4 Solutions Plc share price was 0p at 224p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
