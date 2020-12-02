StockMarketWire.com - Data technology group WANdisco said its existing relationship with IBM had been extended to integrate its LiveData Migrator into IBM's Big Replicate solution.
The company said LiveData Migrator would allow IBM customers to migrate on-premise data to hybrid cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures.
'We have been working successfully with IBM for four years and it is exciting to see our partnership evolve to encompass LiveData Migrator, our latest product, and provide IBM customers with the ability to start moving data at petabyte-scale to the cloud in minutes,' chief executive David Richards said.
'With legacy Hadoop platforms being retired over the next 12 months, there is an immediate need for enterprises to consider their choices for their next-generation analytics platforms.'
At 8:47am: [LON:WAND] Wandisco PLC share price was 0p at 440p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
