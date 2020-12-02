StockMarketWire.com - Asset management company Mercia Asset Management said it expected to receive a performance fee of £284,000 following Northern Venture Trust's strong recovery in net asset value.
'This revenue will be included in Mercia's full year consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2021,' said Mercia, an investment adviser to Northern Venture Trust.
The recovery was partly driven by a very recent successful sale of one of Northern Venture Trust's investments.
At 8:57am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
