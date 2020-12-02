StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources said it had received all required governmental approvals to proceed with a maiden drilling programme at the Bushranger copper-gold project in Australia.
The project was located in the Lachlan Fold Belt in the state of New South Wales, which Xtract said was Australia's only world-class copper-gold province.
The phase-one drilling programme, to commence this week, would consist of three diamond drill holes.
At 9:09am: [LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
