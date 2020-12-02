StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology group Surgical Innovations said subsidiary Elemental Healthcare had launched a new biological matrix range for breast reconstruction, manufactured by Meccellis.
Cellis Breast was a range of biological matrices for breast reconstruction which received a CE mark in April.
Trials were delayed as a consequence of the National Health Service's response to Covid-19.
However, the company said with resumption in some hospitals of breast reconstruction, evaluations had been successfully carried out and it had met its fourth-quarter target for a UK market launch.
'Elemental have worked closely with Meccellis over the last three years during the development of Cellis Breast and we are excited that we now have a range of products that are well designed and competitively priced which will enable us to compete well in this market,' development director Adam Power said.
At 9:21am: [LON:SUN] Surgical Innovations Group PLC share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
