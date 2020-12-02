StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor Tritax EuroBox said it had acquired a €31.2 million logistics facility in Nivelles, Belgium from Logistics Capital Partners.
The 34,125 sqm logistics facility comprised of two units; one of 18,140 sqm and the other 15,985 sqm.
The acquisition price of €31.2 million reflected a net initial yield of 4.8% based on the income from the in-place lease and the rental guarantee.
Completion of the acquisition was subject to practical completion of the development that was anticipated in mid-December 2020.
Logistics Capital Partners will then continue to manage the asset, as part on its ongoing management contract across the portfolio.
At 9:45am: [LON:EBOX] Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Gbp share price was 0p at 93.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
