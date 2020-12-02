StockMarketWire.com - Data processing supplier Ethernity said it expected revenue momentum to continue in the second half of the year.
The company said it was on track to meet market expectations for revenue of $2.0 million, representing growth of ~400% over H1 2020 and similarly H2 2019.
The company said it had increased visibility over 2021 forecast revenue with 'approximately 60% forecast revenue currently anticipated from existing ENET licensing contracts, subject to customer confirmations of order volumes.'
At 9:55am: [LON:ENET] Ethernity Networks Ltd share price was 0p at 21.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
